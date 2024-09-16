Busy Northern Ireland route - Leathemstown Road, Dundrod - now reopened after yesterday's serious road traffic collision
Police have just issued a statement revealing the Leathemstown Road, Dundrod has fully reopened following a road traffic collision on Sunday afternoon, 15th September.
Yesterday the route was closed after a serious road traffic collision.
The Leathemstown Road, Dundrod, had been closred between the junctions with Tullyrusk Road and Hannahstown Road.
Motorists were asked to seek an alternative route for your journey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.