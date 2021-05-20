Bye-bye Yorkgate: Station is go for demolition

The new proposed station

As the News Letter had already reported, Translink wanted to demolish and rebuild the north Belfast station in a massive project which would involve removing much of he hill upon which it stands.

In its place, a more modern station with an additional floor is intended to be built.

Belfast City Council’s planning committee gave the plan the green light on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alliance councillor Eric Hanvey, one of the committee members, said the support for the move had been overwhelming among councillors.

“I think it’s badly needed,” he told the News Letter.

“The existing one is something of an eyesore, and not terribly accessible to people.”

It is not clear exactly when Translink will start work, or what the plans are for keeping the station going throughout the process.

Click here: Biggest Protestant church in NI backs DUP bill on disabled abortions

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe