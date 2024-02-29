Cabin Crew daughter inspires mum (50) to pursue dream career with Jet2.com

Mother and daughter duo, Lorraine and Amber Mahon, work together as Cabin Crew for Jet2.com

Lorraine Mahon, from Doncaster, was inspired by her 29-year-old daughter, Amber who has been part of the Jet2.com team for nine years.

After leaving her job of 19 years, Lorraine was offered the opportunity to join Jet2.com’s award-winning Cabin Crew team and following her training took to the skies for her first flight in 2019.

Since then, Lorraine has not looked back and is now encouraging others to find their passion whatever their age.

Lorraine said: “After working in the motor trade and feeling stuck in my job, I took the plunge to join Jet2.com as Cabin Crew and I am so glad I did. I used to listen to Amber’s amazing stories whenever she came home from work and was constantly thinking about how much I would love to experience the same passion that she has for her job.

"At this stage in my career, I assumed I would be too old to apply, but Amber was there to reassure me and supported me throughout my training.

"I’m now 55 and love my job more than ever!”

Amber added: “Usually, it is the other way around, with the mother’s career inspiring her children as they grow up.

"However, I feel very proud to have helped my mum achieve happiness in her career once again and embark on a profession that she deserves after

always being there for me.

"As she clearly saw how much I love working as Cabin Crew for Jet2.com, I encouraged her to just go for it as well!”

Over the past five years in her new role, Lorraine has felt incredibly supported by Jet2.com to pursue her new career and particularly enjoys the healthy work-life balance the company offers.

Lorraine said: “Each day I feel blessed to be working alongside my amazing colleagues.

"Jet2.com is an upbeat and dynamic airline to work for where no two shifts are the same. Meeting hundreds of happy holidaymakers and taking them off on their well-deserved holidays is extremely fulfilling, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

By following in her daughter’s footsteps, the pair are no strangers to flying together, having operated flights to destinations across Europe and the Mediterranean from their UK airport base, Leeds Bradford Airport.

Most recently, Lorraine and Amber celebrated Mother’s Day early by operating their fifth flight together to Antalya last week.

Lorraine said: “As we know each other so well, we bounce off one another whenever we work together. As mum and daughter, you might think that we would sometimes annoy one another, but it just works perfectly when we fly together, and we absolutely love it.”

