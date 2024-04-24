Carolan Road area of Belfast closed this afternoon due to a substance located at premises
The Carolan Road area of Belfast has been closed this afternoon, due to a report of a substance located at premises.
Emergency Service Colleagues are understood to be at the scene, according to the PSNI.
And motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.
