Carolan Road in Belfast has now reopened after 'controlled explosion carried out on 'suspicious' substance'
The Carolan Road in Belfast has now reopened following a report of a substance located at a premises in the area.
In a statement the PSNI said that ‘officers attended and a controlled explosion was carried out on the substance, which has been removed’.
It is understood that the PSNI are not treating the incident as anything untoward.
Earlier emergency Services attended the scene, according to the PSNI.
And motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.
