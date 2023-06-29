On social media they say: “Coleraine and Ballycastle teams were tasked to assist NIAS with the recovery of a casualty who had fallen a height on the stones at the Giants Causeway, sustaining traumatic injuries.

"The casualty was recovered to the waiting ambulance using our rope rescue stretcher by a combination of hand carry and “caterpillar” technique, a method of slowly passing the stretcher along parallel lines of rescue officers to clear treacherous terrain”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked for a comment the NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 14:42 on Wednesday 29 June following reports of an incident on Causeway Road Area, Bushmills.

"NIAS despatched one emergency crew to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Causeway Hospital by Ambulance”.