Cathal McCrory: Hundreds of mourners remember 'wee lad with a big heart' as father reminds friends that his 'sudden death should remind us all that no-one is promised tomorrow'
Friends and relations packed into St Colmans Church in Dromore to say farewell to the teenager, and many more joined online.
Before the service started, family members brought up momento’s from Cathal’s life, representing items that were important to him.
These included a picture of Cathal, a picture of Luna his dog, a McCrory jumper, a calf coat, a hurling helmet, a hurley, a tractor, a can of red bull, a book of condolences and a Mulgrew model lorry.
Mourners heard that their attendance “today in such large numbers” expresses support to Cathal’s parents, siblings and their wider family circle.
The cleric added that he was “struck” by the numbers of people who arrived at the McCrory family home on Saturday morning “ahead of me”.
He said that Cathal had “18 years surrounded by family and friends”, starting off in St Colman’s Primary School where “he was a familiar face even before he started p1 as his mother worked there”.
He said Cahal was also “a popular student in Saint Patrick’s in Banbridge” and then he found his love when he trained as a mechanic.
“A wee lad with a big heart is how Cathal is remembered,” added the cleric.
“Cathal had many interests including his dogs who led his final way home, calves, the GAA Club who saw his enthusiasm and passion for life”.
Speaking after the service ended his father, an emotional Peter McCrory, said his son will be “forever 18”.
"Cathal made lots of friends but made a big impact on everyone he met,” he said.
"Cathal’s sudden death should remind us all that no-one is promised tomorrow and we need to live life to the full today, and we will never forget it,” he added.
A death notice says the youngster died ‘tragically’ on November 18 and is the ‘dearly loved son of Peter and Pauline, loving brother of Declan (Zoe), Niamh (George) and Ronan (Alex)’.
He is also described as the “cherished grandson of Sean and the late Annie McCrory and Jack and the late Teresa Campbell and adored boyfriend of Skye”.
Earlier today on social media his father Peter McCrory says the family “are taking our wee Cathal McCrory on his last run today”.
He adds that “a lot of his wee friends will be following the funeral from our home to the Chapel in tractors” adding that he hopes “this will not cause to much trouble”.
Hundreds of tributes have been paid to the teenager online.
Saint Patrick’s College, Banbridge said: “The community of Saint Patrick’s College are devastated to learn of the death of highly regarded past pupil, Cathal McCrory.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire McCrory family at this difficult time.
"May the lovely Cathal Rest In Peace.
"Our school will be open tomorrow between 1pm and 3pm for past and present members of our school community.
"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.
St. Colman's P.S Dromore said: “It is with deep sadness that we learned the news of the death of Cathal McCrory.
"Cathal is a past pupil of St. Colman’s and beloved son of our esteemed colleague, Pauline.
" On behalf of our whole school community I want to extend our sympathies to Pauline and Peter and to Cathal’s siblings, Niamh, Ronan and Declan and to the extended McCrory family.
"We keep all of them in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time. May his beautiful soul rest in peace. St. Colman pray for him”.
