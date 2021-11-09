Changes to international travel as all under-18s treated as fully vaccinated

Jet 2 holidays plane

Following a public health assessment, international travellers vaccinated with vaccines on level 4 of the Vaccine Recognition Framework of the World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) will now be recognised as fully vaccinated when arriving into Northern Ireland.

From 4am on November 22, passengers vaccinated with a full course of the Sinovacm, Sinopharm Beijing and Coraxin vaccines will be treated as fully vaccinated.

These vaccines will be added to the list of the currently recognised Oxford / AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen vaccines.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/12/2020 A phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

This means that individuals vaccinated with a full course of any of the above named vaccines will not need to self-isolate. However they must:

- complete a UK Passenger Locator Form on arrival or in the 48 hours before arrival in Northern Ireland

- before travelling, book and pay for either a day two PCR or LFD test to be taken on or before day two following your arrival in Northern Ireland

In addition, every international arrival under the age of 18 who is travelling or returning to Northern Ireland from a non-red list country will also be treated as being fully vaccinated. Currently only those under the age of 18 who are residents of the UK or from certain non red-list countries are deemed as fully vaccinated.