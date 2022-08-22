News you can trust since 1737
Co Antrim Road remains closed after man and woman stuck by van - man's condition described as serious - police appeal for information

Police are appealing for witnesses and ask motorists to avoid the area close to the RTC

By Michael Cousins
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:50 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:53 pm

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in the Mosside area of Ballycastle.The collision on the Moyarget Road was reported on Sunday, 21st August around 10.20pm.Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: "At this stage, we believe two people had been walking along the road when there was a collision with a van.

The driver of the van drove off from the scene without stopping to check on the injured people. A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were taken to hospital with the man's condition described as serious. A 34-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who has information, particularly if you have any mobile phone or dashcam footage which could be of interest in our investigation or if you noticed a red Ford Transit Connect van in the Ballycastle area around 10.20pm. We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2001 21/08/22.”

The road remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

The scene of the RTC near Mosside, Co Antrim
