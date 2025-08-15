Co Down park and ride works to start amid road safety concerns

A controversial £6.6m Co Down park and ride facility at the “most dangerous crossing level in Northern Ireland” is set to begin construction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moira Train Station will undergo a major development of almost 500 car park spaces with a 12-week closure of Station Road from Monday, August 18.

The long running Translink plans from 2021 had been opposed by a private developer whose alternative nearby site had been lobbied for by former DUP leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March 2024, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council planning committee heard that the Translink option had traffic issues, with then committee chairperson Alderman Martin Gregg saying there had been a “dereliction of duty” when it came to safeguarding the connecting A26 road junction.

Councillor Alan Martin welcomes the start of work at the new Moira Park and Ride. Pic credit: LDRS

An option to call-in the application for review by the Department of Infrastructure held up the approval, though the construction work is now due to commence with a completion date of “September 2026”.

A spokesperson for Translink said: “This project has been carefully designed to provide highly accessible facilities for all users, supporting a smoother transition from private car use to public transport.

“The development includes dedicated drop-off areas, enhanced public realm features, and covered cycle parking to encourage active travel. Care has been taken to ensure the facility fits naturally into its surroundings, with environmental features that help protect and support local biodiversity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “My department issued a letter of offer of £6.6 million to Translink to provide 466 new car parking spaces with safe and convenient links to Moira train station.

“The project will also deliver 23 new disabled parking spaces along with secure cycle parking, CCTV and lighting. With the 89 spaces that are currently at the station, that will make a total of 578 parking spaces.

“Work will commence on-site later this month and is expected to be completed by September next year.”

The park and ride facility for the Co Down village was long campaigned for by former UUP councillor, Jim Dillon MBE who stepped away in 2023 from council after 46 years service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Democracy Reporting Service spoke to Councillor Alan Martin about the vision supported by his predecessor.

He said: “This is a welcome development for Moira, and it comes after years of lobbying by my party colleague Robbie Butler MLA and previous council colleagues, who have consistently pressed for better public transport infrastructure in this area.

“For too long, congestion in and around Moira has been a daily frustration for both commuters and residents.

“The park and ride is a valuable investment that has the potential to ease that pressure and make public transport a more attractive option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While I am pleased to see work finally underway, we must be mindful of the impact on local people during construction.

"I will be keeping a close eye on progress and holding Translink to account to ensure that disruption is kept to a minimum and that the opening date is met.

"Ongoing issues such as lighting en route to the station, pedestrianisation, and safer access must be addressed as part of the overall vision for transport in Moira.