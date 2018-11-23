Collision near airport causing delays

Road users are being urged to seek an alternative route following a road traffic collision close to Belfast International Airport.

Detailing the incident, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “There has been a collision on A57 Airport Road on the approach to the Belfast International Airport.

“Expect long delays in both directions.”

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport added: “Please be aware there has been a road traffic collision on the A57 Airport Road, close to the Ballyrobin Country Lodge.

“Very heavy traffic is building up in the area, please use an alternative route if possible.”