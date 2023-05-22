News you can trust since 1737
Collision now cleared on busy Belfast route after road had been 'obstructed' with collision between car and Translink

It has been reported there has been a road traffic collision this morning ‘on Newton Park at Four Winds Bar - car [email protected]_NI’.

By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd May 2023, 08:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:19 BST

According to the Tweet on @TrafficwatchNI after the #Castlereagh road traffic collision the ‘road is obstructed - traffic needing to divert’.

However a PSNI spokesman said they had not been told about a collision in the area.

A later post said ‘#Castlereagh RTC Newton Park at Four Winds Bar - cleared’.

