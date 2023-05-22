Collision now cleared on busy Belfast route after road had been 'obstructed' with collision between car and Translink
It has been reported there has been a road traffic collision this morning ‘on Newton Park at Four Winds Bar - car [email protected]_NI’.
By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd May 2023, 08:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:19 BST
According to the Tweet on @TrafficwatchNI after the #Castlereagh road traffic collision the ‘road is obstructed - traffic needing to divert’.
However a PSNI spokesman said they had not been told about a collision in the area.
A later post said ‘#Castlereagh RTC Newton Park at Four Winds Bar - cleared’.