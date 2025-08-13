Colossal 'abnormal load' which halted traffic in Belfast was part of new ice rink

A vast load which was spotted on Belfast roads was made of components for a new ice rink.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council (LCBC) has confirmed to the News Letter that the enormous cargo – dubbed an “abnormal load” by police – will form part of the roof of the new Ice Bowl in Dundonald, on the eastern edge of Belfast.

The rink / bowling alley is currently under construction, and is set to open in 2027.

Part of the M1, Belfast-bound, was closed on 9pm on Monday due to a breakdown involving the load.

Image of the load passing the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald (with thanks to the Facebook group Ulster Roadwatch Community)

Then on Tuesday night it was pictured making its way through the city itself, escorted by police, who stopped traffic along the route as it negotiated corners.

Police had warned drivers in advance: “Motorists are advised to expect delays this evening, Tuesday, 12th August, due to a slow-moving abnormal load travelling from the M1 to Dundonald.

"Disruption and delays are expected from 7pm. The load will travel along the following route – M1 eastbound, Westlink, M3, Sydenham by-pass, Holywood Road, Parkway, Hawthornden Way, A20 Upper Newtownards Road, Comber Road, East Link Road and Old Dundonald Road.

"Please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”

A second image of the same operation (caption added Ulster Roadwatch Community)

The News Letter has made enquiries about the bizarre load, and the council has now told the News Letter: “Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council can confirm that the load was part of a delivery of glulam beams for the roof structure of the new ice rink at Dundonald International Ice Bowl.

"These large timber trusses were manufactured in Austria and transported by lorry across Europe to the site in Dundonald.

"Three lorry loads were delivered for this phase of the project. Through our appointed contractor, Herons Bros Limited, the logistics were handled by a specialist haulage company in liaison with all the relative authorities.

"Further glulam beams for other sections of the new building, including the hub and gym areas, will be delivered at a later stage.