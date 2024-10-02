Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Condolences have been extended after a man died in a collision involving a number of vehicles on the Crankill Road, Ballymena last night, Tuesday 1 October.

It has emerged that the man who died was not driving a vehicle at the time of the collision.

This morning the road remained closed as police examined the scene to establish the circumstances.

Drivers who would normally use this route were asked to seek an alternative.

In a statement Sinn Féin MLA Phillip McGuigan expressed condolences after the collision.

"It is tragic to hear that a man has lost his life on a dual carriageway outside Ballymena last night,” he said.

“My heartfelt sympathies go out to this man’s family as they come to terms with such an unimaginable loss.

“I want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts at the scene.

“Police have advised motorists to seek an alternative route to the Crankill Road dual carriageway as the investigation continues.”

When asked for a statement, a spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 21:50 on Tuesday 1st October following reports of an RTC in the Frosses Road Area, Ballymena.

"NIAS despatched one Emergency Ambulance and a Rapid Response Paramedic to the incident.

"No one was taken from the scene.”

The slip road leading to the Crankhill Road remains closed this lunchtime. A man has died following a collision involving a number of vehicles in County Antrim, police have said. examine the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

And last evening a PSNI statement about the collision said that police were currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the Crankill Road dual carriageway, Ballymena.

They said diversions were in place and will likely remain overnight.

And motorists should seek an alternative route for their journey.

A message added to Ulster Roadwatch Community says: “A26 Crankill Road remains closed due to fatal collision last night.

Emergency

"Northbound traffic is being diverted at the Kildowney road, Station Road, Dunminning road, Killagan road, A26 Frosses road,

Southbound traffic at the Lisnasoo Road, Drumbare road, Ballycregagh, Clough, Springmount road, A26 Crankill road

"Diversions will likely remain in place to after the morning peak