Controversial Banbridge road reworking hailed a 'Marmite success' - says town councillor: 'People either love it or hate it, but it's working well'

An artist's impression of the Banbridge intersection's new layout, with traffic travelling north and south giving way to vehicles going east and west.

A revamp of roads in the heart of Banbridge has been hailed a hit, despite fears it would lead to catastrophe and put people in danger.

One area councillor compared changes to an area known locally as the Cut to Marmite, stating: “People either love it or hate it, but it’s working well, especially for pedestrians.”

Locals feared the new layout on Downshire Bridge, which runs over the Cut, would result in accidents, traffic jams and huge tailbacks once cars properly hit the area.

But Banbridge DUP councillor Ian Wilson says that didn’t come to pass, with most locals rapidly adapting to the changes.

Downshire Bridge, running over an area known locally as the Cut, is in the heart of Banbridge. Photo © Eric Jones (cc-by-sa/2.0)

"Yes, there was an issue with traffic backed up on the day before Christmas Eve, but you’ll find that everywhere due to people travelling to their families and doing last-minute shopping,” he said.

"Other than that, it has been fine – no real trouble at all, in fact.”

The new layout revolves around a four-way intersection on Downshire Bridge and came into force last month.

Until November, traffic travelling north and south over the bridge – directions to and from the town centre and that involve travelling up steep narrow hills to get to the intersection – had priority over vehicles going east and west.

Banbridge DUP councillor Ian Wilson says the new road layout is working well.

The new system flips that, giving east and west traffic priority while making motorists going north and south give way.

An advisory body has described Banbridge town centre as unfriendly to pedestrians and completely inaccessible for many disabled people.

Officials hoped the changes, which also include two new zebra crossings, would help sort those issues out.

According to Mr Wilson, the alterations have made life much easier for pedestrians.

Local officials say the changes in this artist's impression will make the centre of Banbridge more pedestrian-friendly.

“One of the crossing is in a much more logical point, and the other is at a spot where people crossed anyway,” he says.

"The layout might take a little getting used to, but that’s the same as any change like this.”