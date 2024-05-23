Cookstown Road closed outside Dungannon has been closed after a road traffic collision - traffic asked to use alternative route

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd May 2024, 15:19 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 15:29 BST
The Cookstown Road outside Dungannon is currently closed due to a collision.

The collision occurred at the road's junction with Coalpit Road.

More information will be available as soon as we have it.

