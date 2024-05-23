Cookstown Road closed outside Dungannon has been closed after a road traffic collision - traffic asked to use alternative route
The Cookstown Road outside Dungannon is currently closed due to a collision.
The collision occurred at the road's junction with Coalpit Road.
More information will be available as soon as we have it.
