Council considers expansion of caravan park

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, which owns Carnfunnock Country Park, said that it has “remained largely unchanged” since it was opened by the Duchess of Kent in July 1990.

An application for log cabin accommodation to be developed by Larne-based social enterprise AEL was turned down by Larne Borough Council.

The council said that the caravan park could be relocated and expanded to accommodate 100 caravans instead of fewer than 30 at present.

Carnfunnock Country Park opened in 1990.

Currently, the 191-hectare park located between Drains Bay and Ballygally consists of “mixed woodland, gardens, walking trails, adventure play park, café and caravan park”.

New adventure facilities such as “tree top walks, zipline or toboggan run”, for example, could be established in the grounds.

Camping at Carnfunnock will be restricted mainly to caravans during the holiday season this year as the borough council considers bringing in an external partner to manage the campsite and recreation facilities as part of a “masterplan” being drawn up for the attraction.

The tent site, which is separate from the main camping facilities, is to remain closed due to concerns over ground conditions.

The council has proposed exploring funding opportunities to develop a five-star campsite on the site of the golf course, which it said has “limited use” at present suggesting it is a location where more than 100 caravans “could benefit from the spectacular view to Scotland”.