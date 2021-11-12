Councillor seeking return of speed indication device on Greenisland’s Upper Road

It is one of a number of locations being considered for devices across Mid and East Antrim.

Knockagh Ulster Unionist Councillor Andrew Wilson has requested the return of a speed indication device to Upper Road, (B90) saying that it had been in place there for a number of months during the summer.

Speaking at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Direct Services Committee on Tuesday evening, Cllr Wilson described the Upper Road (B90) as “a fast road and a dangerous road”.

Part-time 20mph speed limits are being phased in near schools.

“I would like to see a speed indication device redeployed in that area.”

Other proposed locations being considered, councillors have been told, include the A2 Coast Road, at Carnfunnock Country Park; Glenarm Road, at Larne Town Park; Victoria Road, at Smiley Buildings, Larne; Marine Gardens, Carrickfergus; Ardeevin, Galgorm Road, Ballymena; Ecos Park, Balymena and Taylorstown Road, The Grange, Ballymena.

Five locations will be submitted to Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership to be rubber stamped.

“Semi-permanent deployment” will depend on land ownership and the support of the PSNI and Department for Infrastructure.

St Nicholas’ Primary School, Minorca Drive and Eden Primary School, Larne Road, both Carrickfergus and Glynn Primary School, Main Road, Glynn, Larne, are among the next phase of the part-time 20mph speed limit to be rolled out in Carrickfergus and Larne.

According to PSNI statistics, 7,071 motorists were detected speeding on Northern Ireland’s roads between September 2020 and August 31 2021 compared to 8,839 during the same period, the previous 12 months.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

