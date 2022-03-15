Covid-19 Travel Restrictions to be removed in Northern Ireland from March 18

In a statement he says that travellers will also no longer be required to take tests or complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF).

And the remaining managed hotel quarantine capacity will be fully stood down by the end of March.

This move keeps Northern Ireland in line with other UK regions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robin Swann said: “I have always said I would not keep restrictions in place longer than necessary.

"As we continue to make steady steps out of the Covid restrictions, the removal of the International Travel Regulations will enable freer travel for all ahead of the Easter period.”

Work will continue across the UK to identify and manage any potential variants that may emerge.

Travellers who are feeling unwell are advised to follow the public health advice and should not travel.

Going on holiday