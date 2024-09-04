Craig McDonald: Funeral details released for tragic 35-year-old who died in a serious one car collision outside Kilrea

Craig McDonald

Funeral details have now been released for the father-of-one who died after a single-vehicle collision in Co Londonderry on Monday night.

Craig McDonald, 35, was the driver and sole occupant of a blue Vauxhall Astra that collided with a tree in Kilrea.

It is understood he was pronounced dead at the scene.​

A death notice for the father-of-one in Funeral Times says he ‘passed away as a result of a tragic accident on 2nd September 2024’.

Mr McDonald is described as the ‘much loved son and Step Son of Robin, Roisin and Michelle, loving Fiancé of Shauna also a Devoted Daddy. ‘Dear brother of Leanne, Jodi, Brad, Amy and Reece and ‘dear nephew of Willis’.

A funeral service will be held in Browns Funeral Home in Limavady on Friday at 2pm.

The death notice adds that ‘anyone wishing to pay their respects to Craig may call at Browns Funeral Home on Wednesday (4th September) from 7pm to 9pm’.

It adds that ‘Craig will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle and Friends’.

Mr McDonald has been accoladed by one of his closest friends, Peter Wilson.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Wilson said: “I’m grateful for all the laughs and memories we had together throughout the years and I’ll cherish them forever, he’ll be missed deeply by everyone.

“He was one of my best mates for years and some of the things we got up to, and the mad nights we had, will never be replaced. He is my brother from another mother.”

After the collision, Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit who are investigating the crash, would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage that could assist their inquiries.

“The number to call is 101, quote reference 1652 02/09/24.”

On social media messages extended to his father Robin McDonald said: “My deepest condolences Robin. So sorry for your loss. Thoughts are with you and your family”; “shocking news Robin, my thoughts are with you and the entire family circle at this really difficult time”.​

In a statement SDLP MLA Cara Hunter: “I am heartbroken to learn this morning of the tragic death of a 35-year-old man following a road accident last night in Kilrea.​