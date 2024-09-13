Cyclists getting bike racks at new Grand Central Station - but only 15% of the final number for now

Cyclists will have to make do with 15% of Belfast Grand Central Station's intended complement of bike racks for the time being, Translink has said.

There is also no word of when – or if – the station will have a set of Belfast Bikes installed (these are the for-hire, council-backed bikes which people can pick up in one part of the city then drop off in another).

Pressed on the issue, Translink has told the News Letter only that it is "working with Belfast City Council in relation to provision of the Belfast Bike scheme".

The plan was always to have 200-plus bike rack spaces.

An artist's impression of the new station once Saltwater Square (the glowing plaza) has been built, which could take until the end of 2025

When the station opened on Sunday September 8 Translink was criticised for an absence of bike racks, and now says that it will only provide 30 in the near future.

Whilst the station is now up-and-running for bus passengers, it could be several more weeks before the trains start running there.

The next major part of the whole project will be dismantling the nearby Boyne Bridge over the old, defunct railway lines and building a plaza called Saltwater Square outside the station.

Translink said on Thursday night: "With a clear focus on active travel [meaning bikes and walking], Belfast Grand Central Station will be a game changer helping inspire and reimagine the city – one where more people travel on public transport, walk, wheel and cycle.

“Translink has been engaging with Sustrans [a transport charity] and other stakeholders from the onset of this project to facilitate and encourage active travel.

"We are also working with Belfast City Council in relation to provision of the Belfast Bike Scheme.

“As part of the phased opening of Belfast Grand Central Station, we will provide temporary cycle parking in coming weeks. We are planning up to 30 bike parking spaces by the end of September.

“When the entire project, including public realm space, is completed (late 2025) we will have provision to park over 200 cycles”.

Sustrans said: “It is an impressive building with first-class facilities. The trains and shops aren’t yet open and particularly relevant to us, no cycle parking – yet.

"But we are already seeing some temporary cycle parking installed. Translink have also told us they are planning to have around 30 temporary bike parking spaces by the end of September, half of these should be in by the end of next week.”

One piece of criticism heard by the News Letter when reporting on the new station was that there wasn’t enough seating.