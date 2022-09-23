News you can trust since 1737
Police are urging motorists to seek alternative routes following an RTC at a busy junction

By Michael Cousins
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 8:47 am
On a tweet by @PSNILisCreagh police said

Police are in attendance at a serious one vehicle road traffic collision at Moneyreagh Road, Ballygowan.

The road is closed between its junctions with the Knockbracken Road and the Gransha Road, and Lisleen Road South and Church Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

