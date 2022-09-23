Delays expected after serious one vehicle road traffic collision closes busy road - Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Police are urging motorists to seek alternative routes following an RTC at a busy junction
By Michael Cousins
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 8:47 am
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 8:51 am
On a tweet by @PSNILisCreagh police said
‘Police are in attendance at a serious one vehicle road traffic collision at Moneyreagh Road, Ballygowan.
The road is closed between its junctions with the Knockbracken Road and the Gransha Road, and Lisleen Road South and Church Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.