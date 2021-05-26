Delays for motorists as Westlink reopened after being closed in both directions ‘following an earlier incident’
The Westlink has just been reopened following an earlier incident where the route was closed in both directions.
A post from the PSNI advises motorists ‘there may be some delays in the area’.
Earlier motorists were advised that the Westlink had been closed in both directions ‘due to an ongoing incident’.
It added that M1 bound traffic is being diverted off at Divis Street and M2 / M3 bound traffic is being diverted off at Grosvenor Road.