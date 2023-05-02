The Department stated that whilst prices have remained the same since April 2013, the first increase in a decade is needed due to 'current budgetary pressures' and 'increased running costs' of the ferry.

The changes to fares will be subject to a statutory 30-day notice period that is due to commence on May 9, 2023.

However, the Department confirmed that fares for residents, children and SmartPass holders will remain the same.

The Department of Infrastructure has announced its intention to increase prices on the Rathlin Island ferry.

A Department statement continued: "The Department is supportive of Rathlin Island and provides an ongoing subsidy for the lifeline ferry service, so that fares can be kept as low as possible. It has an oversight and co-ordinating role in relation to the Rathlin Island Policy, which is a NI Executive policy to ensure continued and sustainable growth of Rathlin, Northern Ireland’s only off-shore inhabited island."

The intended changes to fares will see a standard single passenger fare increasing from £6 to £8, with a standard single car fare increasing from £10.30 to £15.

Furthermore, children will remain on board for half price, with those aged under five being permitted for free. SmartPass concessions remain available.

Residents will continue to receive discounts of at least 50% of the standard fare.

When contacted for a statement, the Rathlin Island Development and Community Association stated that they will consult with residents regarding the findings and will then issue a statement in due course.

In January this year, the Department announced that Dunaverty Limited would be the new ferry operator on the Rathlin Island to Ballycastle route.

The development followed several weeks of engagement between the Department and Rathlin Island Ferry Limited in relation to matters arising from the contract between them, including the financial position of the ferry company.

A short time later, the Department received notification that Rathlin Island Ferry Limited had ceased trading with immediate effect due to 'financial difficulty'.