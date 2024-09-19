Details of diversions and road closures in Belfast as five months of work on the Sydenham Bypass set to begin
It will commence on Wednesday, September 25.
The work along the citybound lanes between Tillysburn junction and the start of the M3 is scheduled to be completed over five months.
The bulk of the work is expected to be done under a series of overnight and weekend closures.
The work commences with overnight lane closures (10pm to 6am) on both Wednesday 25 and Thursday September 26.
A weekend road closure will then be in effect from 10pm on Friday September 27 to 6am on Monday September 30.
The Department for Infrastructure said further dates will be released as the scheme progresses.
It added that during periods of closure a diversion will be “clearly signed” via Holywood Road, Newtownards Road, and Middlepath Street, with an alternative route available via Holywood Exchange, Airport Road, and Sydenham Road.