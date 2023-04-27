News you can trust since 1737
Devastating scenes from where three people lost their lives in horror traffic collision this morning - images

Three people have been killed and four people have been injured in a crash on the A5 Tullyvar Road in County Tyrone.

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST

Six ambulances and other emergency services attended the crash near Aughnacloy around 7.20am.

Two of the injured people have been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and the other two to Craigavon Area Hospital.

THree people killed in Co Tyrone collision

THree people killed in Co Tyrone collision

The collision which left three dead this morning

The collision which left three dead this morning

The collision which left three dead this moorning

The collision which left three dead this moorning

Three people killed on Co tyrone road

Three people killed on Co tyrone road

