Devastating scenes from where three people lost their lives in horror traffic collision this morning - images
Three people have been killed and four people have been injured in a crash on the A5 Tullyvar Road in County Tyrone.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST
Six ambulances and other emergency services attended the crash near Aughnacloy around 7.20am.
Two of the injured people have been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and the other two to Craigavon Area Hospital.
Page 1 of 3