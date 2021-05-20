Diversions in place after one-vehicle crash in Tyrone

Motorists are advised to avoid the vicinity of the Trewmount Road, Moy, following a one vehicle road traffic collision this morning.

By Stanley Campbell
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 8:02 am
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 8:22 am

Diversions are currently in place. Please seek an alternative route.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

