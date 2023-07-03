Driver of Suzuki Alto in a critical condition in hospital after collision with BMW in Eastway area of Lurgan

Inspector Mills said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.50pm on Sunday, 2nd July of the collision involving a grey BMW 320d M Sport and a red Suzuki Alto.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The driver of the Suzuki Alto remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

Hospital ward

“Meanwhile, the driver of the BMW 320d M Sport and a passenger required medical treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.