Driver of Suzuki Alto in a critical condition in hospital after collision with BMW in Eastway area of Lurgan

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Eastway area of Lurgan.
By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read

Inspector Mills said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.50pm on Sunday, 2nd July of the collision involving a grey BMW 320d M Sport and a red Suzuki Alto.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The driver of the Suzuki Alto remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

“Meanwhile, the driver of the BMW 320d M Sport and a passenger required medical treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Eastway area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1228 of 02/07/23.”

