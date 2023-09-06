Drivers issued 11 fixed penalty notices and two reported to the PPS in PSNI/DVA crackdown
Road Policing officers from Omagh conducted a joint operation with the Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) on August 27.The aim of this operation was to highlight the importance of vehicle condition and target anti-social driving across the district.
Two drivers were also reported to the Public Prosecution Service for driving vehicles in dangerous conditions.
And another driver was identified as driving a vehicle without a license. He was reported to the Public Prosecution Service.
During the operation, the DVA was able to examine vehicles.
This resulted in nine prohibition notices being served on drivers and two vehicles issued with defect notices.Chief Inspector Graham Dodds, Head of Road Policing said: "It is the driver's responsibility to ensure that the vehicle is roadworthy.“This includes fully working lights and electrics, tyres in good condition with sufficient tread, and the overall condition of the motor vehicle.
“This was an excellent joint operation with our partners in the DVA, who opened Omagh Test Centre on Friday night for a series of safety checks, while our officers were patrolling across the district to detect drivers causing anti-social behaviour or unsafe vehicles.“We will continue to conduct vehicle checkpoints and enforce road safety issues throughout the winter period."