Earlier posts from the site said, around 7pm, that ‘the A1 Northbound just before the Camlough Road roundabout is closed due to a road traffic collision this evening, Tuesday 25th October’

‘ Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey’.

A later post from the site advised motorists that ‘the A1 Northbound remains closed tonight due to a serious road traffic collision. All traffic is now being diverted off at the Old Dublin Road. Please allow extra time for your journey’.