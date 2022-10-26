Dual carriageway reopened after single vehicle collision on Tuesday evening
The A1 North bound has now been REOPENED following a serious single vehicle road traffic collision on Tuesday evening, according to TrafficwatchNI.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Earlier posts from the site said, around 7pm, that ‘the A1 Northbound just before the Camlough Road roundabout is closed due to a road traffic collision this evening, Tuesday 25th October’
‘Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey’.
A later post from the site advised motorists that ‘the A1 Northbound remains closed tonight due to a serious road traffic collision. All traffic is now being diverted off at the Old Dublin Road. Please allow extra time for your journey’.