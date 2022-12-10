Dublin Airport: More flights cancelled as cold snap causes widespread disruption

As of 9am, airlines have cancelled at least 23 outbound flights and 27 inbound flights on Saturday. It comes after 69 departing flights and 74 inbound flights were cancelled last night.

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said airlines have responsibility for de-icing planes, and this is what has caused the delays. DAA media relations manager Graeme McQueen said its teams were stationed in the airport terminals overnight to try to help passengers rebook.

“All surfaces at Dublin Airport including runways, aprons, stands, roads and walkways were pre-emptively treated through the night and are fully open and operational again today as they were for the entire day on Friday,” he said. “DAA’s teams were on hand in the terminals during the night to help passengers seeking to rebook their cancelled journeys from Friday, providing water etc to those waiting at airline desks.”

Dublin Airport

Concerns have been raised in particular for the welfare of older people who live alone, for those sleeping rough, and asylum seekers housed in tented accommodation. Temperatures are expected to be between 0 to 4C and are due to drop to as low as minus 5C on Saturday night.

In Northern Ireland, a snow and ice warning is in place for counties Antrim and Down until noon on Sunday. The Met Office said some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces, with snowfall in a few places.

