Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

DUP representatives in the Larne area have said they are concerned about a decision to move winter gritting services from there to Antrim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson MP and Gordon Lyons MLA, together with local party councillors said the decision from Infrastructure Minister, Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd, will mean that road gritting in the Larne area will be covered by gritters coming from the Rathmore Depot in Antrim.

In a joint statement, they said: "This is a decision which defies logic. On the one hand, we are told that DfI are facing a funding shortfall but on the other, gritters will now have to make a 40 mile round trip from Antrim to service the Larne area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also remain deeply concerned about the impact this removal of services could have on emergency response times should a road closure be required due to, for example, a fallen tree or an oil spill. Will this inconvenience motorists and take up valuable police resources more than should be necessary?

A gritter from the Northern Ireland Department of Infrastructure clears the road during heavy snowfall on the Glenshane Pass in Co. Londonderry in January 2019. Photo: PA

"We have sought assurances that the Minister and his Department are not seeking to permanently close Kilwaughter Depot by stealth, by removing services one by one. This is a vital asset for Larne and the wider East Antrim area and should remain fully functional."

In January the Department of Infrastructure warned all all road users to exrcise caution due to the cold weather conditions combined with industrial action by gritting workers.