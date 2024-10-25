DUP representatives from Larne oppose moves by Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd to move winter gritting services from there to Antrim

By Philip Bradfield
Published 25th Oct 2024, 16:22 BST
DUP representatives in the Larne area have said they are concerned about a decision to move winter gritting services from there to Antrim.

East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson MP and Gordon Lyons MLA, together with local party councillors said the decision from Infrastructure Minister, Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd, will mean that road gritting in the Larne area will be covered by gritters coming from the Rathmore Depot in Antrim.

In a joint statement, they said: "This is a decision which defies logic. On the one hand, we are told that DfI are facing a funding shortfall but on the other, gritters will now have to make a 40 mile round trip from Antrim to service the Larne area.

"We also remain deeply concerned about the impact this removal of services could have on emergency response times should a road closure be required due to, for example, a fallen tree or an oil spill. Will this inconvenience motorists and take up valuable police resources more than should be necessary?

A gritter from the Northern Ireland Department of Infrastructure clears the road during heavy snowfall on the Glenshane Pass in Co. Londonderry in January 2019. Photo: PAA gritter from the Northern Ireland Department of Infrastructure clears the road during heavy snowfall on the Glenshane Pass in Co. Londonderry in January 2019. Photo: PA
A gritter from the Northern Ireland Department of Infrastructure clears the road during heavy snowfall on the Glenshane Pass in Co. Londonderry in January 2019. Photo: PA

"We have sought assurances that the Minister and his Department are not seeking to permanently close Kilwaughter Depot by stealth, by removing services one by one. This is a vital asset for Larne and the wider East Antrim area and should remain fully functional."

In January the Department of Infrastructure warned all all road users to exrcise caution due to the cold weather conditions combined with industrial action by gritting workers.

However, gritting continued to take place on the M1 and M2 motorways, the A1 and the A4.

