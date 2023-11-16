Funeral details have now been released for Dylan Vallely from Newtownhamilton in south Armagh, who died almost three weeks after he was injured in a one vehicle collision in Camlough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to Funeral Times, Dylan died peacefully on November 14 in the Royal Victoria Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

The 16-year-old is described as the ‘loving son of Shane and Catherine, beloved brother of Sophia and Amelia’ and ‘cherished grandson of Shane and Annmarie Toner and Donal and the late Ann Vallely’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan’s requiem Mass will be held at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Newtownhamilton.

He will be buried afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death notice adds that Dylan’s passing is ‘deeply regretted and remembered with love by his heartbroken parents, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, wider family circle and many many friends’.

The funeral and wake times were released as Dylan’s school, St Joseph's High School in Crossmaglen issued a statement revealing how the governors, staff and pupils they are “heartbroken at the tragic loss of our Year 13 pupil Dylan”.

“Dylan touched our lives in so many ways during his time with us,” it read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was not just a student, he was a shining light in the classroom, in the playground, on the football field and was a valued, beloved member of our school community.

"His infectious smile, wonderful sense of humour and mischievous glint in his eye never failed to entertain his friends and teachers alike.

"Dylan also had a serious side where, as a Senior Prefect, he was the perfect role model with his mature and courteous manner that leaves an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

"Dylan lived out the core values of St Joseph’s in that he had a rare gift for making everyone feel valued and included, and he never hesitated to offer a helping hand to those in need.

Dylan Vallely from Dorsey Emmets GAC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While we grieve as a school community, let us also remember the joy, love, friendship and inspiration he brought into our lives.

"His kindness and personality meant that he was loved and respected by both his teachers and peers; his death leaves a void in our school community.

"We should honour Dylan’s memory by living our lives with the same kindness, compassion, determined attitude and ardent desire to strive for improvement just as he did.

"Dylan was someone you felt proud to be associated with. He was a boy steeped in moral value, instinctively knowing the difference between right and wrong.

Ciera Grimley, who died a week after the collision near Markethill which also killed her husband Patrick. Her funeral is tomorrow, 16 November. The tragedy left the family’s supporters publishing prayers on social media for their three children, Tagdh, Mya and Cadhla, who are now left without either parent.

"Dylan was not just a leader he was the leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He captained every school team he played for, and his friends and teammates knew exactly who to follow on and off the field.

"As a footballer he lit up ‘many a pitch’ in Armagh and leaves a glowing light in the life of everyone he met.

"Dylan embodied everything that is positive about the young people of South Armagh. His impact on the life of St Joseph’s High School is impossible to quantify, but his innate goodness will always be the standard by which all of us are measured, and that is a truly remarkable legacy to leave.

"If there is such a thing as the perfect pupil, then Dylan belonged to this special group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although we are heartbroken, we feel very fortunate to be able to count Dylan as a member of the St Joseph’s family, and one we will never forget.

"It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest sympathy to his mother Catherine, his father Shane, his sisters Sophia and Amelia and extended Vallely and Toner families and friends as they come to terms with the loss of their dearest Dylan.

Ar dheis de go raibh a anam dilis”.

The news came on the eve of the funeral for a Co Armagh woman who died on Saturday, Ciera Grimley. She died as a result of the same four-vehicle collision in Markethill which killed her husband, Patrick, and her friend Ciara McElvanna.

On Wednesday afternoon the PSNI revealed that Dylan had also died in the wake of his collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 16-year-old boy, who was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries sadly passed away on Tuesday evening,” police said.

“He was the back seat passenger in the vehicle.

“The collision involving a black VW Golf, occurred shortly before 10.20pm on Sturgan Road.

“An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy who were in the front of the car were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries following the collision.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding what happened is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 2021 27/10/23.”

On Wednesday tributes were paid to Mr Vallely, who played club GAA, by a number of sports clubs on social media.

St Michael’s GFC, where the teenager had been minor player of the year for 2023, said their club is heartbroken.

In a statement on their Facebook page, club chairman Liam Carragher said: “Dylan was a great lad, on and off the pitch, hardworking, talented and with great manners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was well known and loved within not just our club but also in the whole GAA community in south Armagh and further afield.

“At this tough time, foremost in our thoughts are Dylan’s family.”

Camlough Rovers FC expressed their deep sadness at his passing, and expressed their sympathy and condolences to his family.

“Dylan, may your gentle soul rest in peace,” they posted in a message on the team’s Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Patrick’s Camogie Club in Cullyhanna described him as a “smart, handsome and such a talented footballer with a bright future ahead of him”.

Oliver Plunkett Youth Club, in Crossmaglen, said: “The Management Committee, Staff, Volunteers and Members of St Oliver Plunkett Youth Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Dylan Vallely.

“We offer our sincere condolences to his parents Shane and Catherine, sisters Sophia and Amelia, the Vallely and Toner families and to Dylan’s wide circle of friends both here in the youth club and in St Joseph’s High School, Crossmaglen.

”For any young person who is struggling, please remember staff in the youth club are here to offer our support to you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tragedy which claimed the lives of Ciera and Patrick Grimley in Co Armagh left their three children without parents.

Mrs Grimley was reported to have shown her "kind nature and caring instinct" every day at the school where she worked previously, it has been reported.

The couple were from the Madden village area.

Mrs McElvanna 44, who was from the Armagh area, was a married mother-of-four.