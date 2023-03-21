easyJet adds 140,000 seats to and from Belfast including new routes after Flybe collapse

In a statement easyjet said they have put 140,000 extra seats on sale from its Belfast airports – the additional seats, previously served by Flybe, will not only maintain domestic connectivity but also help serve the demand for domestic travel.

They said that the additional seats provide customers in Northern Ireland with even more choice and direct convenient connections, whether they are flying for pleasure or business.

And, they claim, customers planning their Easter and summer getaways or business trips can now book great value fares from Belfast International starting from just £23.99* to London Luton and Glasgow and £22.99* to Manchester.

The airline has also announced two new year-round domestic routes from Belfast City to London Luton and Manchester, which will take off for the first time in June.

Meanwhile Belfast to Manchester, which was previously served by Flybe, and London Luton will help maintain connectivity between the regions.

The statement adds that the airline now operates six routes from Belfast City to Bristol, Glasgow, Liverpool, and London Gatwick, and now London Luton and Manchester.

Fights to London Luton and Manchester will take off for the first time on 26 June 2023, with departures on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays throughout the year.

easyjet

They say that easyJet will also be basing an aircraft in Belfast City overnight from June and will enable the airline to provide customers travelling from Belfast City with a new convenient 06.00 am departure to London Gatwick, meaning the airline will now offer up to four daily flights between Belfast City and London from next summer and the option for longer day trips to London.

This comes with the arrival of an eighth Airbus A320 family aircraft at its Belfast International Airport base from this summer, as well as the launch of two new summer routes to the popular Greek island of Rhodes and Antalya in Turkey.

The airline now offers 30 routes to 9 countries from its Belfast base, providing customers with more choice when choosing where to holiday.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK Country Manager, said: “We know how important it is to support UK connectivity so people can visit friends and loved ones, do business, and explore more of what the UK has to offer, so we are delighted to be providing customers with even more direct and convenient domestic connections that we know will prove popular for business and leisure travellers alike, all with great value fares and friendly service.

“easyJet offers more seats on UK domestic routes than any other carrier and we’re further strengthening our network from Northern Ireland today, by offering even more seats on key domestic routes and launching two new routes to serve customers travelling between Belfast City and the major hubs of London and Manchester.

“And, with fares from just £21.99 and Easter around the corner, now is a great time to book with easyJet for a last-minute spring break or summer getaway and we look forward to taking even more of our customers away this summer.”

Uel Hoey, Business Development Director said: “ easyJet have operated from Belfast International Airport (BFS) for almost 25 years during which time they have catered for over 70m passenger journeys.

"The relationship between Belfast International Airport and easyJet is symbiotic in delivering low fares and connectivity to the people of Northern Ireland and we are delighted that easyJet are continuing to add growth to their BFS route network.”