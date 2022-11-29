They say that in addition to adding an eighth aircraft to its Belfast base they are launching a new route to Greek island of Rhodes.

The company add that the arrival of the aircraft will create around 35-40 local job opportunities at the airport.

In a statement they say that the Airbus A320neo aircraft brings significant improvements in environmental and operational efficiencies compared to the previous generation of aircraft.

Flights and easyJet holidays packages to Rhodes will launch on June 3, 2023 operating twice weekly throughout the summer.

They add that seats are on sale from December 7, 2022.

Their statement adds that for holidaymakers looking for the complete package, easyJet holidays operates to over 100 hotels in Rhodes.

All beach holidays include 23kg of luggage per person, flights, hotels and transfers, and are covered by the easyJet holidays Protection Promise.

Rhodes

The package provide has recently launched its Summer 2024 season which allows customers to plan and book their holidays in advance, all the way until 31 October 2024.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: "I am delighted to be announcing our plans for expansion at Belfast International Airport today.

"The addition of another aircraft will help us to deliver growth in Belfast and offer customers an even wider range of destinations, like our new route to Rhodes, which will provide our customers in Northern Ireland a direct connection to one of Europe's most popular beach destinations this summer, all with low fares and great service.

“We know that holidays are important to people, not only does travelling connect friends and family but it offers a wealth of benefits, from promoting wellbeing to experiencing new cultures.

easyjet

"The results of our survey revealed today just go to show what a priority it is for people, with so many determined to protect their holidays.

"With our low fares and unrivalled European network, easyJet is ideally placed to offer a fantastic value and great quality holiday that people don’t have to compromise on. It is fantastic to see that so many consumers plan to travel next year already, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard.”

Uel Hoey, Business Development Director, said: "We are delighted to acknowledge easyJet’s ongoing robust commitment towards air connectivity to and from Northern Ireland with their investment of significantly higher capacity in 2023 – and particularly welcome the addition onto their Belfast network of the beautiful Greek island of Rhodes for the benefit of those forward planning their next Summer break.”