The collision happened close to the Ballydonaghy Road.

At the time road users were advised to avoid the area the area and seek an alternative route for their Journey.

A statement from the PSNI said that ‘police and emergency services are currently at the scene, and diversions are in place’.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 7:09 on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 following reports of an RTC in the Moira Road Area, Crumlin.

"Two Ambulances, one Rapid Response Paramedic, the Hazardous Area Response Team, one Ambulance Officer and one Doctor were tasked to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team.”