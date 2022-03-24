Emergency services remain at scene after ‘collapse of building wall’ in north Belfast

Drivers are asked to ‘seek alternative routes for your journey’.

Crews from the PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene with a cordon in place.

Fire appliances are in place from ‘Central Fire Station and Westland Fire Station, along with an Aerial Appliance and a Specialist Rescue Team’, according to the NIFRS.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They added: “Firefighters were called to reports of a collapsed building this afternoon. The incident is ongoing.”

In a Tweet Police North Belfast said: “ Motorists are advised that the Antrim Road is closed in both directions between the Cavehill Road and Limestone Road due to a collapse of a building wall.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”