Emergency services remain at scene after ‘collapse of building wall’ in north Belfast
Belfast motorists are being advised that the Antrim Road is closed in both directions between the Cavehill Road and Limestone Road due to a collapse of a building wall.
Drivers are asked to ‘seek alternative routes for your journey’.
Crews from the PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene with a cordon in place.
Fire appliances are in place from ‘Central Fire Station and Westland Fire Station, along with an Aerial Appliance and a Specialist Rescue Team’, according to the NIFRS.
They added: “Firefighters were called to reports of a collapsed building this afternoon. The incident is ongoing.”
In a Tweet Police North Belfast said: “ Motorists are advised that the Antrim Road is closed in both directions between the Cavehill Road and Limestone Road due to a collapse of a building wall.
Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”