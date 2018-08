The main road through a town in Northern Ireland had to be closed after a major slurry spill.

The incident occurred in Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone on Thursday morning.

Mid-Ulster Council are managing the clean-up of the street.

The street has since reopened according to NI Traffic Watch.

Many motorists in Northern Ireland would be familiar with Aughnacloy as it's a popular route for people travelling to Dublin.