Fears for future of big building projects in Northern Ireland after A5 ruling

A business lobby group in the north-west has voiced concern about the future of big building projects generally in the wake of the A5 judgment.

​The Derry Chamber of Commerce lamented the blockage of the scheme, whilst one of the Republic of Ireland’s biggest parties added its voice to those insisting the project must happen.

Andrew Fleming, the president of Derry Chamber, said his organisation is “deeply disappointed” by the ruling.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the friends and families of the 57 people who have lost their lives on the A5 since 2006,” he said.

“That the judgment comes with a warning that further delays will 'coincide with the occurrence of further loss of life and serious injury on the existing road' is unthinkable for a region that has had to deal with such a high rate of road fatalities over the last two decades.

“Aside from its urgent necessity in terms of safety, the new A5 project would have acted as a key infrastructural project to unlock connectivity in the North West, a long-standing need to deliver upon regional balance on both sides of the border and enable greater economic activity in Tyrone, Derry, and Donegal.

“This ruling also raises serious questions about other infrastructural projects in Northern Ireland and their status, as well as threatening future investment in infrastructure.

“Urgent clarity is needed both on how the A5 project will move forward from here and how other projects will be protected from such delays.”

Meanwhile, Frank Feighan, the “spokesperson on Northern Ireland” for Fine Gael – one of the main parties south of the border – issued a statement saying “engagement between transport departments north and south of the border must take place to ensure the delivery of the A5 road upgrade”.

He pointed out that the road “links County Donegal to Monaghan through counties Tyrone and Derry” and said: “I want to welcome the fact that the [Dublin] government’s funding commitment of €600m remains to enable the delivery of this long-awaited project.”