Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious road traffic collision in Lurgan on Tuesday 25th October.“A report was received shortly after 1.40pm that a collision had occurred on the Antrim Road, near Lurgan Park, involving one vehicle and a pedestrian,” Sgt Innes said.“Officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.​“Two women were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

"The pedestrian remains in a serious condition.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed it, or captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 943 of 25/10/2022.”

Last night a spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 13:44 on Tuesday 25 October following reports of a two vehicle RTC on Antrim Road, Lurgan.

“NIAS despatched three Emergency Crews and two Ambulance Officers to the incident.

"NIAS control also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, to attend.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and another to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.”

Around 8pm the PSNI issued a statement: “Motorists are advised that the Antrim Road, Lurgan, has now reopened to traffic following an earlier road traffic collision in the area.”

