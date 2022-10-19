The collision happened around 2.05pm, according to the PSNI.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the Air Ambulance, also attended the scene,” said a PSNI spokesman.

“The injured woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition at this time.

“A man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences but has since been released on police bail to return for further questioning at a later date.

“Main Street was closed to motorists for a period of time but has since reopened to traffic.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 947 18/10/22.”

