Fianna Harkin

The funeral will take place today for tragic 4-year-old Fianna Grace Harkin as tributes to the youngster flood social media.

Her Requiem Mass will be held at 2pm today (June 11) in St. Columbas church Straw with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The service will be able to be viewed on http://www.devlinmedia.tv

A death notice for the child describes her as the ‘beloved daughter of Brian and Karen, sister of Cahair, Shannon, Emma and Sara’.

Earlier a PSNI spokesman said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a young child at a property in the Tirruadh Road area of Draperstown on Saturday evening, 8th June.

And a post-mortem would be held to establish the cause of death.

On social media, the tot’s mother Karen said: “My Beautiful Baby Girl I will love and miss you forever, mummy's Snuggle Buggle”.

Fianna had attended Ballinascreen Early Years Play Group.

And in a social media post, Ballinascreen GAC said: “Ballinasreen GAC are utterly heartbroken by the tragic and distressing death of our precious angel Fianna Grace Harkin.

"Our Club deeply appreciates the graciousness of the various county boards and teams in postponing the games, as well as the many heartfelt messages of sympathy coming in from our wider GAA family and beyond.

"There will be a Community Rosary outside the family home in Tirruadh this evening at 7.30pm.

"Everyone here at Ballinascreen Early Years are totally heartbroken with this tragic news of the passing our pupil Fíanna Harkin.”

“She will be forever missed by all the staff and children in preschool class.”

Meanwhile another post on social media posted on Sunday said: “The Brightest star went to heaven yesterday and we are completely heartbroken.

"Fianna Grace Harkin was undoubtedly an old soul, a little granny who could buy and sell you and could strike up the best conversation with everyone she met. She kept us entertained every single day in life.

"Fianna loved Ballinascreen club, football and all the girls. She was our little mascot and never missed a game supporting her girls.

"No one will ever make sense of this tragedy because you simply can’t. We were all blessed with four wonderful, fun filled years with an angel who has gained her wings and is now in heaven watching over her heartbroken parents, brother, sisters, family and friends

"Rest in Peace little angel. We love you so much and we will miss you forever x”

Another tribute from The Ryanna Mary Hasson Foundation yesterday said: “We ask you all to join us live at 9pm as we offer up tonights online Rosary for the Harkin family after the very sad loss of their beautiful daughter Fianna.

"We ask our blessed Mother to wrap her arms around Fianna’s entire family and to provide them with some comfort during this very difficult time.

"We will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers”.

A post from St. Colm's GAC, Drum says: “The club send it's deepest condolences to former player Brian Harkin on the loss of his little daughter Fianna.

"Our thoughts are also with her mother Karen, and siblings Cahair, Shannon, Emma and Sara at this heartbreaking time.

"Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers.