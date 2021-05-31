Fire near NI beach damages business premises including chip shop, coffee shop and hairdressers - cause of fire under investigation

The premises in Portstewart were damaged after a fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning.

Drivers were advised the Strand Road was closed at the junction of the Coleraine Road as fire crews dealt with the incident.

And it has been reported that NIFRS Group commander Andy Sinclair said the fire started in the Diamond area of the seaside town, with the alarm raised just before 5am.

Two appliances from Portstewart and another from Coleraine attended the scene from 5am to 7am.

The fire affected the back of three commercial premises - a coffee shop, a chip shop and a hairdressers.

Mr Sinclair said the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

“The damage is really affecting the rear of the property, with a bit of water and smoke damage in the chip shop and hairdressers but it’s not too significant.

The magnificent strand at Portstewart

“It was the roof that actually caught fire, affecting an area of around 4x3m. The main shops should hopefully be able to reopen within a short period of time I would hope.”