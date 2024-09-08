First passengers experience new £340m Belfast Grand Central Station

By Roderick McMurray
Published 8th Sep 2024, 09:17 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2024, 12:57 BST

The new £340m Grand Central Station in Belfast opened its doors this morning.

The first bus departures left at 5am.

The station is only catering to bus passengers for the time being.

The rail platforms will remain empty until rail safety inspectors give the newly-laid tracks the all-clear. No date has been set for the beginning of rail services

Inside the new Belfast Grand Central Station on SundayInside the new Belfast Grand Central Station on Sunday
Inside the new Belfast Grand Central Station on Sunday

Grand Central Station has 26 bus stands.

There are two gigantic screens displaying bus and train times in the new station, and there are plans to open a Marks and Spencer food shop and a Pret-a-Manger cafe.

Again, there are no opening dates yet, but the Pret-a-Manger appears close to completion.

According to BBC NI, the first passenger to enter Grand Central Station on Sunday morning was Amir Kumat.

Beginning his journey to London, he got the 5am bus to Belfast International Airport.

