The new £340m Grand Central Station in Belfast opened its doors this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first bus departures left at 5am.

The station is only catering to bus passengers for the time being.

The rail platforms will remain empty until rail safety inspectors give the newly-laid tracks the all-clear. No date has been set for the beginning of rail services

Inside the new Belfast Grand Central Station on Sunday

Grand Central Station has 26 bus stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are two gigantic screens displaying bus and train times in the new station, and there are plans to open a Marks and Spencer food shop and a Pret-a-Manger cafe.

Again, there are no opening dates yet, but the Pret-a-Manger appears close to completion.

According to BBC NI, the first passenger to enter Grand Central Station on Sunday morning was Amir Kumat.