A cross-departmental group has been set up to co-ordinate central and local government efforts to support people and businesses hit by flooding.

The news comes after the Met Office confirmed that Counties Down and Armagh have just seen the wettest October on record – that is, dating back to 1836.

County Down saw 260.4mm of rainfall, breaking a record which stood since 1870, when 256mm was recorded.

And County Armagh saw 233.4mm of rainfall, breaking a record which has stood since 1870 when 227.8mm fell.

Flooding on the Ballysallagh road in Co Down. Road closures are in place and some public transport services have been cancelled as heavy rain continues to fall across Northern Ireland. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

The result has been flooding across south Down and Co Armagh which has widely been described as unprecedented or “once in a lifetime flooding”.

Some 90 roads were officially closed due to flooding on Wednesday, with South Down and Co Armagh worst affected.

The Department of Infrastructure, PSNI, Fire and Rescue Service and local councils have been working together in a bid to mitigate the damage to businesses and homes with some 90 roads closed across the province on Wednesday due to flooding.

Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady said: “Colleagues have been working tirelessly around the clock to mitigate, as far as possible, the effects of this major weather event.

Michael Nugent cleans up his ice cream shop in Newry after flooding. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

“It is very distressing to see the impact this is having on families and businesses and whilst this remains an unfolding situation the response continues on the ground.

“Our priority is, as far as possible, to prevent risk to life and property. In the coming days, the focus will move to recovery.

“In recognition of this, a cross-departmental group has been established to ensure that everything that can be done is being done and to coordinate central and local government efforts to support people and businesses over the coming days and weeks.”

The NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said that from Monday until Wednesday this week it received 384 emergency calls, 162 of which were flood related.

A flooded road between Banbridge and Castlewellan after the River Bann burst its banks in places.

The NIFRS Specialist Rescue Team, Flood Response Teams and local crews attended 75 flood related incidents which involved rescuing five people who had entered water, 31 people from vehicles in water and 12 people from flooded properties. This included eight animal rescues and seven water in electrics incidents.

Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings said: “Our Firefighters and multi-agency partners have been working in extremely challenging, adverse weather conditions over the last few days. I would like to emphasise that we remain in the Response phase of this incident and are continuing to receive emergency 999 calls for assistance.”

NIFRS is reminding everyone to drive more slowly than normal, not to try and drive or walk through flood water.

The Department of Infrastructure (DF) urged the public to stay away from flood defences, flooded areas and watercourses as these areas may be unsafe until an assessment of the damage can be made.

Martin McAleenan Motors in Banbridge has been hit by flooding - but thankfully they were able to remove all their stock before any of it was damaged.

DFI said there have been around 900 calls to the Flood Incident Line and approximately 12,000 sandbags have been deployed to areas where rain intensity, high tides and saturated ground has caused the flooding.

The Emergency Payment scheme for flooding is active, DFI added: householders who have suffered severe inconvenience from flooding can claim £1,000 payment through their local council.

Serious flooding can be reported via 0300 2000 100. The latest information on roads closures can be seen at: www.trafficwatchni.com

Martin McAleenan who runs Martin McAleenan Motors at Bridge Street in Banbridge told the News Letter that when he arrived at his yard on Wednesday morning, three quarters of it was under three feet of water, because the River Bann had burst its banks.

The owner of the yard lives opposite to the property. “He has not seen such flooding in 50 years,” Mr McAleenan said. “I knew it was getting dicey on Tuesday so I moved my stock out of the yard before it flooded.”His office is a mobile which sat just high enough to escape the water, which was up to three feet deep.