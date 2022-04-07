Four fire engines attending large shed fire near Portrush - residents asked to keep windows closed
The PSNI have closed a major road in the Portrush area as a result of a large shed being on fire.
By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 2:43 pm
Firefighters are currently fighting a huge blaze at a shed on the Ballybogey Road, Ballymoney. It has been reported that four fire appliances are currently at the incident.
A Tweet on @NIFRSOFFICIAL says: “We’re currently attending to a large shed on fire on Ballybogy Road, Ballymoney.
“4 Fire Appliances- 2 from Coleraine, 1 from Portrush & 1 from Ballymoney, & a Water Tanker from Dungiven are in attendance.
“Incident is ongoing & nearby residents should keep doors & windows closed.”