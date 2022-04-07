Four fire engines attending large shed fire near Portrush - residents asked to keep windows closed

Firefighters are currently fighting a huge blaze at a shed on the Ballybogey Road, Ballymoney. It has been reported that four fire appliances are currently at the incident.

A Tweet on @NIFRSOFFICIAL says: “We’re currently attending to a large shed on fire on Ballybogy Road, Ballymoney.

“4 Fire Appliances- 2 from Coleraine, 1 from Portrush & 1 from Ballymoney, & a Water Tanker from Dungiven are in attendance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Incident is ongoing & nearby residents should keep doors & windows closed.”

The fire and rescue service attended the incident.