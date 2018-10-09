Four men arrested in stolen vehicle probe

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen property after a four day police operation.

A PSNI spokesman said on October 5 police started a search of premises in the Mayobridge area in south Armagh for suspected stolen property.

PSNI

The spokesman said the search ended yesterday, Monday 08 October and four men - aged 59, 51, 40 and 37 - were arrested at the scene of the search on suspicion of handling property believed to have been stolen in the Republic of Ireland.

The spokesman added that they have been interviewed and subsequently released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “This protracted four day search operation has resulted in a significant amount of suspected stolen property being recovered.

"I would appeal to anyone with any information about stolen vehicles or stolen vehicle parts to contact Detectives in Newry on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 651 of 05/10/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”