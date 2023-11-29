Four men charged after aggravated burglary in the Magdala Street area of south Belfast
Detectives investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in the Magdala Street area of south Belfast yesterday morning, Tuesday 28th November, have charged four men to court.
The men, aged 19, 22, 29 and 37, have been charged with offences including aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and obstructing police.
The men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, Wednesday 29th November.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.