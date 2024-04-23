Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the time of the crash it was reported that a man and three boys were taken to hospital following a road crash in Co Fermanagh.

The PSNI statement said that one car was involved in the incident on the A32 Mossfield Road close to Enniskillen. And those involved in the collision were a man aged in his 30s, a 13-year-old boy and two 12-year-old boys who were taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Brothers injured in car accident on Easter Sunday

A gofundme for the family, from Clabby near Fivemiletown in Co Fermanagh, which was set up by Caroline Mc Guinness says: “My name is Caroline . My best friend & neighbour Wendy Black got the worst news on Easter Sunday that her 3 beautiful boys were involved in a serious car accident.

"Joshua & Dylan were the most seriously injured and have been in The Royal Victoria hospital , Belfast since accident .

"They both need numerous operations and will remain in hospital for months.

"Wendy & her partner Ryan have been at their side since accident Easter Sunday and are living out of a room in The Royal .

"Jake is being treated as an out patient thankfully not as serious but travels up and down to hospital . This is all a substantial cost to Wendy , Ryan & the Ellis family .

"There will also be various costs when the boys finally get home which will be a long time away yet so any donations would be very much appreciated”.

It has been reported that the family are part of Northern Ireland's Motorsport community, who have been supporting the boys and their mum Wendy.