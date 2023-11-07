Funeral details have been released for Margaret Small who died after Larne collision
A post on Funeral Times says she died tragically on November 2, 2023.
She is the ‘beloved wife of the late Stewart, much loved mother of Leanne and husband Trevor, Lisa and partner John, James and partner Rachelle, devoted nana of Jordan, Ryley, Erin, Jorga and James’.
The notice adds that a service will be held in Fleming & Cuthbert Funeral Home, 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9DZ on Friday 10th November at 2.00 p.m. with interment in Craigyhill Cemetery, Larne.
The notice adds: “Always loved and remembered by all the family circle.
"A smile for all, a heart of gold, one of the best this world could hold.
"Never selfish, always kind, these are the memories you leave behind”.
A PSNI statement issued last week confirmed that “76-year-old Margaret Small, from the Larne area, has sadly died in hospital following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Larne, on Wednesday November 1st”.
It added “The collision, involving a white Nissan X-trail and a white Scania lorry, occurred shortly before 2.50pm on Wednesday afternoon, at the Pound Street junction with the A8.
“Two other people were taken to hospital following the collision, however, their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
“An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collision, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed it, or has any dash cam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1203 1/11/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”