Funeral details have now been released for 76-year-old Margaret Small.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A post on Funeral Times says she died tragically on November 2, 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pound Street/A 8 junction

Margaret died ‘tragically’ on November 2, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is the ‘beloved wife of the late Stewart, much loved mother of Leanne and husband Trevor, Lisa and partner John, James and partner Rachelle, devoted nana of Jordan, Ryley, Erin, Jorga and James’.

The notice adds that a service will be held in Fleming & Cuthbert Funeral Home, 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9DZ on Friday 10th November at 2.00 p.m. with interment in Craigyhill Cemetery, Larne.

The notice adds: “Always loved and remembered by all the family circle.

"A smile for all, a heart of gold, one of the best this world could hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Never selfish, always kind, these are the memories you leave behind”.

A PSNI statement issued last week confirmed that “76-year-old Margaret Small, from the Larne area, has sadly died in hospital following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Larne, on Wednesday November 1st”.

It added “The collision, involving a white Nissan X-trail and a white Scania lorry, occurred shortly before 2.50pm on Wednesday afternoon, at the Pound Street junction with the A8.

“Two other people were taken to hospital following the collision, however, their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad